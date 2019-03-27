SecureWorks reports mixed Q4, $15M repurchase increase

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) gains 0.9% after reporting mixed Q4 results that beat on EPS but narrowly missed revenue with an 8% Y/Y growth. The Q1 outlook continues that pattern with upside EPS from $0.05 to $0.06 (consensus: $0) and downside revenue from $131M to $133M (consensus: $136.66M).

Q4 cash from operating activities totaled $31.2M, up from $4M last year.

EBITDA was $4.8M, improved from last year's $5.7M EBITDA loss.

The company reaffirms its upside FY20 guidance with revenue from $565M to $575M and EPS from $0.09 to $0.13.

Buyback: The board adds $15M to the existing share repurchase program.

