MACOM -3.9% on Goldman cut for "hurdles"

  • Goldman Sachs downgrades MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) from Neutral to Sell citing a "higher bar" in meeting consensus estimates in the second half of 2019.
  • The firm expects revenue growth to improve next year but sees "hurdles to achieving the magnitude" of improvement assumed in Street estimates.
  • Goldman also cites MTSI's "premium valuation" as the most expensive stock in the firm's coverage based on 2020 P/E ratios and other metrics.
  • Related: Last month, MACOM reported Q1 results with a hefty Q2 guidance miss the company attributed to macro and trade-related "cross currents" that MTSI expected to rebound in H2.
  • MTSI drops 3.9% pre-market to $17.10.
