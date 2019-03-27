Ford restructures in Russia

Ford (NYSE:F) confirms it will restructure its joint venture in Russia to focus exclusively on commercial vehicles and exit the passenger car business.

Ford Sollers passenger vehicle production will end in June, with the closure of vehicle assembly plants in Naberezhnye Chelny and St. Petersburg and an engine plant in Elabug. Ford currently expects to record pre-tax special item charges of about $450M to $500M. The automaker says the charges will include approximately $250M to $300M of non-cash charges, primarily for accelerated depreciation and amortization, inventory and deconsolidation adjustments

"The new Ford Sollers structure supports Ford’s global redesign strategy to expand our leadership in commercial vehicles and to grow the business in Europe in those market segments that offer better returns on invested capital," says Ford Europe chief Steven Armstrong.

SEC Form 8-K