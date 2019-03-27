Norsk Hydro, Brazil prosecutor reach deal for possible Alunorte full restart

Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY) says it reached agreement with Brazil’s federal prosecutor for a third-party technical assessment that, if positive, could lead to resuming full production at the Alunorte alumina refinery.

Under the agreement, if the external assessment supports two earlier safety conclusions, the prosecutor’s office would inform the federal court that it would not oppose lifting an embargo that prevents Alunorte from operating at full capacity.

The world's biggest alumina refinery has been operating at half capacity since early 2018, when Hydro admitted it had made unlicensed emissions of untreated water.

Other global aluminum names include AA, CENX, MT, CSTM, KALU, ACH

ETFs: JJUB