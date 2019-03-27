High-level China-U.S. trade talks set to resume Thursday

High-level U.S. trade negotiators, including U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, are set to visit Beijing to resume trade talks with China on Thursday and Friday.

Chinese officials, including its top negotiator Vice Premier Liu He, are scheduled to travel to the U.S. next week.

The resumption of talks suggests the two sides are determined to come to an agreement that would prevent the escalation of the eight-month trade war and possibly pull back some on the duties imposed on $360B of both countries' imports.

The complete removal of tariffs is looking less likely, as President Trump said last week he plans to keep tariffs on Chinese goods until he can be sure Beijing is holding up its part of any deal.

