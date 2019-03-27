Fibrocell down 18% premarket on updated FCX-007 data

Thinly traded nano cap Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) slips 18% premarket on light volume on the heels of updated results from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating gene therapy FCX-007 in adults with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), an inherited disorder characterized by fragile blistering skin. Investors appear disappointed with the data despite the similarity with the results announced in May 2018.

Five patients received a single injection of FCX-007. At week 4, all wounds (n=8/8) closed at least 50%. The percentage dropped to 88% (n=7/8) at week 12. The proportions were 67% and 66% at week 25 and week 52, respectively, but these were based on only three wounds.

The results at week 12 were significantly better than placebo. 88% (n=7/8) of treated wounds closed at least 50% compared to 29% (n=2/7) for placebo. The proportion of treated wounds that closed at least 75% was 75% (n=6/8) versus 14% (n=1/7) for placebo. 63% (n=5/8) of treated wounds completely closed versus 0% (n=0/7) for control.

The first pediatric patient, the sixth participant, recently completed dosing.

The company recently met with the FDA to clarify the design of a Phase 3 study. The open-label trial, named DEFI-RDEB, will enroll 15 - 20 subjects and will assess two doses of FCX-007. The primary endpoint will be the complete wound closure rate at week 12 compared to untreated wounds (comparison will be between paired wounds). The study should launch next quarter.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the data.