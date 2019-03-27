Wells Fargo expects to-line momentum at Ralph Lauren

Wells Fargo calls Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) a "rare standout" in the apparel sector.

Analyst Ike Bochurow points to the top-line growth at Ralph Lauren to go along with the margin improvement.

"We see a return to sustainable top-line growth driving valuation higher, as a “cleaned up” RL with visible top-line drivers in place (primarily China, Europe and global digital) is set to sustain upward revisions," writes Bochurow.

WF upgrades Ralph Lauren to Outperform from Market Perform and sets a price target of $150.