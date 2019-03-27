Citi resumes coverage of Boeing at Buy

"We don't claim to know what happened or what will happen (until the 737 MAX can fly again). But we offer context for thinking about various scenarios using our FCF tool which lets you adjust production rates & profitability. Our low probability (5%) downside case suggests a $220 stock. However, our base case is a multiple-month grounding punctuated by a manageable fix; meaning the stock can resume its move into the $400s with a path >$500. There's likely to be volatility ahead... but risk/reward still skews positive."

Boeing (NYSE:BA) shares are still inching lower premarket, down 0.5% , after a 737 MAX jet made an emergency landing in Orlando (unrelated to the MCAS issue). There's also a Senate hearing and company briefing scheduled to take place later today.