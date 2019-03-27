Sibanye's Driefontein mine nearing end of life, CEO Froneman says

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) says it will wind down operations at its Driefontein gold mine within 10 years, bringing the final demise of South Africa’s gold industry a step closer.

SBGL CEO Neal Froneman says the investment climate in South Africa is not "conducive" to spending billions of rand to deepen Driefontein further and extend its life.

Last year the mine, more than 2 miles (3,200 meters) deep, produced ~300K oz. of gold, just 20% of its peak output two decades ago, and "to all intents and purposes, Driefontein is mined out," Froneman says.

SBGL said last month it could cut nearly 6K jobs in a planned restructuring of its South African gold mining operations, but Froneman says there is potential for growth in gold outside of its local market.

The CEO also says SBGL has begun looking at opportunities in the battery electrical metals sector and could unfold a strategy in the next two years.