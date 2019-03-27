Slowing trend seen at Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Wells Fargo digs into the "somewhat disappointing" Q4 report from Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI).

"The post-Holiday comps slowed by more than expected and commentary on Q1 suggests this trend has continued into 2019," notes the firm.

"While Q4 closes out a generally impressive 2018 for the company, 2019 looks to be setting up as a year of slower (although still solid) growth with some potential for a top line disappointment on a tough toy comparison. We believe risk / reward on the name remains balanced at this time and maintain our Market Perform rating."

Shares of Ollie's are down 3.14% in premarket trading to $79.00.

