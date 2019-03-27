Centrexion publishes mid-stage efficacy data on CNTX-4975

Centrexion Therapeutics presents results from the Phase 2 TRIUMPH clinical trial of CNTX-4975 (trans-capsaicin) injection for the treatment of moderate to severe knee pain associated with osteoarthritis.

In TRIUMPH study, the data showed that a single 1 mg intra-articular injection of CNTX-4975 produced a significant decrease in knee OA pain through 12 and 24 weeks (p<0.0001 and p=0.0002 respectively).

Treatment-emergent adverse events observed were similar to those observed in placebo.

Centrexion expects to present findings from additional studies of CNTX-4975 and the cooling procedure technique in May at the Osteoarthritis Research Society International 2019 World Congress.