Vanguard poised to overtake BlackRock in Q1 U.S. ETF flows

Vanguard Group's U.S. exchange-traded funds pulled in about $17B since the end of 2018, putting the $5T asset manager on track to lead all other issuers for Q1, including fellow ETF behemoth BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

BlackRock is running in second place with about $14B in U.S. iShares net flows as of March 25, which represents a flip for the two asset managers in the last days of the quarter.

By assets, BlackRock has almost $1.5T of assets in its U.S. iShares ETFs, and Vanguard's U.S. ETF assets comes in second place with ~$958B.

BlackRock's flows figure was hurt by a $6.9B outflow from its iShares Core S&P 500 ETF on Jan. 25, according to Bloomberg data.

The increased flow into Vanguard ETFs could be its focus on low fees. Earlier this month it cut the fee on three of its most popular products, soon after it trimmed the cost of 10 other funds.

Previously: More ETF fee cuts from Vanguard (Feb. 27)

ETFs: VV, MBB, BKT, VMBS, CMBS, GNMA, JKD, GSG, COMT, CMDT, VUG, IWF, IVW, MGK