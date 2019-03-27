Arcos Dorados +5% after earnings

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) reports systemwide comparable sales increased 7.5% in Q4. Total revenue was up 9.1% on a constant currency basis.

Adjusted EBITDA was down 2.2% to $87.1M (+13% constant currency). Net income fell 70% to $19M, due primarily to costs from the company's redevelopment initiative.

The restaurant company ended the quarter with 968 units vs. 929 units a year ago.

Arcos management says loyalty to the McDonald's brand is growing as its rolls out the Experience of the Future concept across restaurants.

Shares of ARCO are up 4.95% premarket to $7.85.

