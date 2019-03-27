Cellect Bio up 17% premarket on positive ApoGraft data

Thinly traded nano cap Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) is up 17% premarket on modestly higher volume in reaction to positive preliminary results from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating its ApoGraft stem cell selection technology in patients undergoing stem cell transplantation.

Eight of 12 planned participants have been enrolled. Six have completed the 180-day follow-up.

All patients receiving ApoGraft-processed stem cells experienced engraftment in a time frame similar to standard of care (SOC). The mean time to neutrophil engraftment was 15.8 days. The mean time to platelet engraftment was 16.9 days, both on par with SOC.

No safety signals were observed. 11 serious adverse events were reported in six patients, none related to ApoGraft.

Previously: Cellect's ApoGraft shows encouraging action in early-stage study; shares up 1% (Oct. 15, 2018)