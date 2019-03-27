UniFirst beat estimates in Q2 and raised FY2019 guidance

Unifirst (NYSE:UNF) reports Core Laundry revenue rose 4.1% to $394.41M in Q2.

Specialty Garments segment revenue increased 10.1% to $29.75M

First Aid segment revenue grew 0.2% to $13.33M.

Gross margin rate slipped 110 bps to 35.6%.

Operating margin rate improved 430 bps to 14.3%.

Segment earnings: Core Laundry operations: $59.11M (+55.2%); Specialty Garment: $2.24M (-20.2%); First Aid: $1.1M (+2.8%).

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 45K common shares at an average share price of $139.57.

FY2019 Guidance: Revenues: $1.785B to $1.795B; Diluted EPS: $7.65 to $7.90.

