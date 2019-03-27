IAMGOLD makes new discovery at Côté gold project

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) +3.2% pre-market after announcing a new gold discovery at the Côté project in Ontario.

IAG says the latest drilling results confirm the discovery of a new zone of mineralization located about 1.5 km northeast of the Côté gold deposit, which has proven and probable mineral reserves totaling 7.3M oz. of contained gold, and measured and indicated resources of 10M oz. of contained gold.

IAG says the discovery represents the most significant drill intercepts of continuous gold mineralization so far encountered outside of the Côté deposit on the project mineral holdings.