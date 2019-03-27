The Stars Group updates medium-term guidance

The Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) updates guidance ahead of a management presentation today at an investor day event in New York City.

The company says it has an opportunity to achieve over a three to five year period annual constant currency revenue growth of 8% to 12% and EPS growth of at least 10%. An adjusted EBITDA margin range broadly in line with the implied range from 2019 financial guidance is also set, with fluctuations during the period based on potential investments in new and existing markets to support growth. The Stars Group also guides for a leverage ratio of 3.5X or lower.

On the M&A front, The Stars Group has identified incremental recurring cost synergies beginning in 2020 from its acquisition of Sky Betting & Gaming and related operational efficiencies across the International and United Kingdom segments of ~$30M, for a currently expected total of ~$100M per year. The Stars Group continues to expect related implementation costs to remain at approximately $84M, the majority of which will be incurred in 2019.

Source: Press Release