Aytu Bio up 12% premarket positive post-market Natesto data

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) is up 12% premarket on light volume on the heels of updated results from a post-market Phase 4 study assessing the effects of Natesto, a nasally administered testosterone replacement therapy, on sperm production. The data were presented at the Endocrine Society Annual Meeting in New Orleans.

15 subjects completed the six-month treatment period. Serum testosterone levels returned to normal while all semen measures, including sperm concentration, motility and total motile sperm count remained statistically unchanged through three months and six months of therapy.

All participants (56 enrolled to date) should complete six months of treatment this summer. Final results will be released shortly thereafter.

Traditional testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) has been associated with decreased gonadotropin levels, diminished sperm production/function and decreased production of endogenous testosterone.

The FDA approved Natesto in May 2014.