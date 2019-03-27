Nomura mostly bullish on mortgage REITs

Nomura starts coverage of mortgage REITs Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY), Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT), New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ), Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM), PennyMac Mortgage Investment (NYSE:PMT), Dynex (NYSE:DX), and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) with buy ratings.
Initiates AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC), Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO), and Armour Residential (NYSE:ARR) at neutral.
Analyst Matthew Howletts sees core EPS run rates improving and lower dividend yield requirements on improved carry economics.
Book value should be stable-to-higher as the Fed approaches the end of its tightening cycle, housing fundamentals stay solid, and mortgage credit performance is strong.
