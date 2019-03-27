Cronos Group -4% after 3 post-earnings downgrades

Underwhelmed by the company's Q4 results, or perhaps just cashing in chips after a nice run higher for the stock, two bulls downgrade Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON):

PI Financial's Jason Zandberg cuts to Neutral from Buy. Cormark's Jesse Pytlak downgrades to Market Perform from Speculative Buy.

And one middle-of-the-roaders turn bear:

Canaccord's Matt Bottomley downgrades to Sell from Hold, noting a perky valuation and a "soft start" to Canada's adult-use market.

There's one bull boosting his target ... CIBC's John Zamparo acknowledges the "underwhelming" Q4, but isn't too concerned, instead noting "numerous positive catalysts" - U.S. banking reform, possible legalization in Israel, and strategic M&A among them. He lifts his PT to C$30 from C$22.