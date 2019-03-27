Google will go light on ad changes - Stifel

Stifel analyst John Egber thinks Google (GOOG,GOOGL) will want to improve Chrome data privacy protections in some way, but the approach might be less "heavy-handed" than Apple's considering how much revenue Google gets from ads.

Egbert, in a note out late yesterday: "If Google were to decimate its adtech competitors’ business models overnight by imposing changes as restrictive as Apple’s ITP, the company could face even more antitrust scrutiny than it is already dealing with."

BMO analyst Dan Salmon warns investors not "jump to assumptions" on any potential changes and expects Google to provide details ahead of its May 14 market event.

The notes could send ad-tech firm shares into the green today with potential movers including Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO), LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP), The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), and Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI).

