Lipocine to refile Tlando NDA next quarter, shares up 4% premarket

Checking off one of the boxes cited in the CRL it received in May 2018, Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) announces topline results from a study evaluating TLANDO's effects on blood pressure.

Of the subjects (n=25) with baseline 24-hour average systolic blood pressure (SBP) greater than 140 mm Hg, 32% were less than or equal to 140 mm Hg at the end of study.

In subjects (n=93) with baseline 24-hour average SBP of less than or equal to 140 mm Hg, 9.7% were greater than 140 mm Hg at the end of study.

TLANDO was generally well-tolerated with no new safety signals observed.

The company plans to resubmit the application next quarter.