Baird expects Chipotle rally to extend

Baird hikes its price target on Outperform-rated Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) to $760 from $650.

The firm expects Chipotle's operating improvements to continue to pay off in 2019 and feed earnings reports as they roll in.

"Although CMG may be due for a short-term breather following the robust year-to-date return (+60% vs. S&P 500 +12%), we continue to see a path for the shares to outperform over the next 12 months based on potential for the company to show strong operating momentum throughout 2019, which in our opinion, should help to support investor confidence in sizable long-term earnings power scenarios and keep the multiples on near-term estimates elevated," reads the Baird note in part.

The average PT on Wall Street is $556.67 across the 11 Buy-equivalent ratings, 15 Hold-equivalent ratings and 7 Sell-equivalent ratings on the books.