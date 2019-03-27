Hudson Pacific, Blackstone JV to buy Vancouver office/retail complex

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) and Blackstone (NYSE:BX) form a joint venture to acquire and renovate the 1.45M-square-foot Bentall Centre office and retail complex in Vancouver, Canada.

Hudson Pacific will own 20% of the joint venture and serve as operating partner, responsible for day-to-day operations and development.

Blackstone, with 80% stake in the venture, will serve as managing partner.

Financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close in Q2 2019, weren't disclosed.

Office space is 97% leased.

Purchase affords the ability to build by-right another office tower.

