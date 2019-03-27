New Media +0.8% as less cautious Citi upgrades

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) is up 0.8% premarket after a boost to Neutral at Citi, now less cautious due to improving organic revenue trends.

The company has a few strategic approaches that involve variations on how to handle its dividend and M&A approach, analyst Jason Bazinet says. EBITDA and free cash flow are more stable now, he says, and downside risk over the coming year has mitigated. (h/t Bloomberg)

He's updated the firm's pride target to $10 from $12, implying 9.6% downside.