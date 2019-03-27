RIOT, AMRS among premarket gainers

Reebonz Holding (NASDAQ:RBZ) +89% .

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) +40% .

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) +30% .

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) +22% .

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) +19% on Q4 earnings.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEMKT:IGC) +17% a cannabinoid-based non-FDA approved product designed to assist in helping improve the lives of patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, will be available for purchase in select dispensaries in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) +14% as FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to AXS-05 for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) +12% .

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) +10% on being acquired by Centene.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) +9% on positive post-market Natesto data.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) +5% .

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) +6% .

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) +6% .