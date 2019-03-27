Paychex reports EPS beat, reaffirms FY guide

Paychex's (NASDAQ:PAYX) Q3 print beat on EPS and met on revenue with a 14% Y/Y growth. The FY19 outlook is maintained with revenue growth of 6% to 7% and an EPS increase of 11% to 12%.

Revenue breakdown: Management Solutions, $801.6M (+4% Y/Y); PEO and Insurance Services, $245.8M (+65%).

Interest on funds held for clients increased 27% to $23M.

Operating income increased 7% to $429.3M. Total expenses excluding the Oasis acquisition increased 1% Y/Y.

