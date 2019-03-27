Hartford Financial launches global insurer network

Hartford Financial (NYSE:HIG) starts its global insurer network, a directly managed network of insurer partners back by a new global technology platform.

Through the network, Hartford will offer insurance coverage for U.S. companies in more than 200 countries through local and regional partners.

Its technology platform will allow for real-time collaboration among local partner offices in the network to track and service policies. It will be available for network partners on April 1 and for customers and brokers later this year.