HBO chief revenue officer latest to exit

The latest exit at HBO amid the WarnerMedia (NYSE:T) shake-up involves its president and chief revenue officer.

Simon Sutton will leave within the month, Bloomberg reports. That follows on reports that global distribution chief Bernadette Aulestia is leaving after 22 years.

And those two follow the exit of HBO chief Richard Plepler as parent AT&T set its new direction with Bob Greenblatt overseeing entertainment and direct-to-consumer.

Sutton became redundant after WarnerMedia named Gerhard Zeiler its chief revenue officer.