More on Largo Resources FY18 results

Largo Resources (OTCQX:LGORF) says that 2018 net income of $316M, with basic EPS of $0.61 on V 2 O 5 production of 9,830 tonnes, represents the strongest year of earnings and production since the commencement of operations in 2014.

Revenues increases 211% Y/Y to $521.4M primarily attributable to an increase in V 2 O 5 prices and record production achieved in 2018.

Production of 9,830 tonnes of V 2 O 5 , exceeds midpoint guidance of 9,650 tonnes by 2% and Y/Y increase of 6%; recovery rates averaged at 77%, +1.7% Y/Y, however for Q4 recoveries of 75.3% was lower 5.2% due to issues with kiln stability.

Average V 2 O 5 price is up 181% to ~$18.30/pound.

The company has a cash balance of $206.2M, with plans to eliminate outstanding debt of ~$29.1M by early June 2019.

Cash provided before non-cash working capital items is $403.2M, with net cash from operating activities of $352.1M

