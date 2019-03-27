Cell MedX out-licenses ebalance device to Live Current

Cell MedX (OTCQB:CMXC) has entered into an agreement for exclusive worldwide distribution rights of the ebalance device for home-use ("the "Agreement") with Live Current Media (OTCQB:LIVC).

As per the Agreement, LIVC paid Cell MedX a one-time fee of $250,000, pursuant to the letter of intent between LIVC and the Company.

In order to maintain the exclusivity, LIVC must order a minimum of 2,000 devices by the end of a 24-month period from the date the ebalance device receives its 510k clearance from the FDA (the "Initial Term").

LIVC will be able to order the ebalance devices at a 20% discount to the retail price at the time of the order (the "License Fee"), with 50% of the License Fee payable at the time of placing the orders, and remaining 50% payable on the specified delivery date of the devices.

During the Initial Term the License Fee for the ebalance devices will be fixed at C$2,400 per device.

In addition to the License Fee, LIVC will be required to pay a monthly recurring fee per each ebalance device equal to 50% of the regular monthly home-use fee set by the Company.

Following the Initial Term, the minimum monthly fee will be C$100,000.