Mega-merger talk in auto

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) opens 2.85% higher amid reports Renault SA (OTCPK:RNLSY) is interesting once again in making an offer if it can pull off a combination with Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) first.

A combination of Renault, Nissan and Fiat would create a powerhouse to rival Toyota (TM -0.5% ) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) in scale and potentially throw a spotlight on where General Motors (GM +0.8% ) and Ford (F +0.9% ) stand in the pecking order.

Renault is up 3.6% in afternoon Paris trading.

Related ETF: CARZ.

Previously: Renault eyes Fiat bid following Nissan merger (March 27)