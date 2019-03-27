Pound rises after May signals she'll push through Brexit deal this week

The pound sterling erases an earlier loss vs. the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after Theresa May indicates she'll try to get her Brexit deal through the House of Commons this week after a group of Euroskeptic Conservative MPs reluctantly line up behind the plan.

The pound, up 0.2% to $1.3228 per U.S. dollar, had been down as much as 0.3% Wednesday.

May said to one rebel MP in her weekly prime minister's questions that "if this week he and others support the deal" then Brexit could soon proceed.

The statement was seen as a signal that a third "meaningful vote" on May's Brexit deal could occur before the weekend, the Financial Times reports.

