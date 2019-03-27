Report: CAA owner TPG eyes bid for Sports Illustrated

Private-equity firm TPG is hard on the hunt to acquire Sports Illustrated, the latest iconic magazine title that Meredith (MDP +1.1% ) is unloading after it acquired Time Inc, the New York Post reports.

That suggests the firm might have an edge over former Milwaukee Bucks star Ulysses "Junior" Bridgeman in pursuit of the magazine.

Meredith had been hoping for $150M, though the sale process has dragged over the past year.

TPG has sports synergies to pursue: It owns Creative Artists Associates, one of the world's biggest sports talent agencies.