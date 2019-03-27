Stocks open slightly higher, Treasury yields tumble

Stocks mostly edge higher at the open after the U.S. trade deficit fell by much more than expected, potentially providing a boost to this quarter's GDP; Dow +0.2% , S&P +0.1% , Nasdaq flat.

European bourses are modestly higher, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC both +0.5% while U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.2% but China's Shanghai Composite +0.8% .

In corporate news, Southwest Airlines ( +2.7% ) issued a Q1 revenue warning due to the Boeing 737 grounding, and Centene ( -7.6% ) said it will acquire WellCare ( +10.3% ) for $17.3B in cash and stock.

Among the S&P 500 sectors, industrials ( +0.5% ) and consumer discretionary ( +0.3% ) top the early leaderboard while utilities ( -0.3% ), real estate ( -0.1% ) and health care ( -0.1% ) open in the red.

U.S. Treasury prices have slipped from earlier highs, dragging the two-year yield down 7 bps to 2.19% (was at 2.17% at its low) and the 10-year yield down 3 bps to 2.38% (was at 2.36% at its low); U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 96.85.