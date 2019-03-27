More on TransAtlantic Petroleum Q4 results

Thinly traded TransAtlantic Petroleum (TAT -5.7%) reports Q4 average daily sales volumes of 3,016 Boe/day, +3% Q/Q and +8% Y/Y.
Average realized price of oil is $54.92/bbl (hedged), -26.1% Y/Y and $6.06/Mcf for gas, +43%
Operating margin expands 545bps to 18.1%; reports narrower net loss of $0.72M as compared to $4M last year.
Adjusted EBITDAX is $6.2M, down 26% from $8.4M last year
Total debt stands at $22M, and $46.1M of 12% Series A Convertible Redeemable Preferred Shares outstanding.
Estimated proved reserves were 10,383 MBoe, down 33% from 2017.
