Orchard gene therapy shows positive effect MLD study

Complete results from a registrational Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Orchard Therapeutics' (ORTX -4.8% ) OTL-200 in patients with a rare inherited disorder called metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD) showed a treatment benefit. The data were presented at the Annual Meeting of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation in Frankfurt.

Late-infantile MLD patients receiving OTL-200 showed gross motor function scores of 72.5% at year 2 post-treatment and 73.9% at year 3 post-treatment, well above 7.4% and 2.4%, respectively, observed in natural history. Both differences were statistically significant (p<0.001).

The two- and three-year scores for early juvenile MLD patients were 76.5% and 71.7%, respectively, compared to 36.6% and 31.3%, respectively, in natural history. The differences were also statistically significant (p=0.026 and p=0.020).

Cognitive performance scores were maintained within the normal range for most treated patients regardless of their symptomatic status at the time of treatment.

OTL-200 is an ex vivo, autologous, hematopoietic stem cell-based gene therapy developed for the treatment of MLD acquired from GlaxoSmithKline in April 2018.

The company plans to file a marketing application in Europe in 2020. It is also working on a U.S. filing but it does not forecast an expected submission date.

MLD is characterized by the accumulation of fats called sulfatides in cells which leads to the destruction of myelin, a nerve protector and insulator, which leads to the loss of motor skills and intellectual function.