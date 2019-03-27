Partner Communications +5.2% as Q4 swings to profit

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) is up 5.2% after reporting Q4 results that showed broad declines but were less disappointing than Israeli observers expected.

Shares had pulled back 23% this year before the quarter's news.

Revenues overall dropped just 2% to 814M shekels (about $217M), and service revenues dropped just 1% to 625M shekels.

Meanwhile costs fell further (opex down 3% to 502M shekels), leading to a swing to profit of 19M shekels (about $5M).

EBITDA rose by 9%, meanwhile, to 172M shekels, and EBITDA margin rose to 21% from 19%.

Cellular subscribers fell about 1% to 2.65M; ARPU dropped 3% to 57 shekels (about $15). TV subscribers increased by 79,000 to hit 122,000.

