More on Polar Power's Q4 results

Polar Power (POLA -0.3% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 108.3% Y/Y to $8.29M, reflecting increase in sales of DC power systems to Tier-1 wireless carrier customers, along with increase in international and government sales.

Q4 Gross margin declined by 296 bps to 28.4%; and operating margin recovered by 991 bps to -2.5%.

Q4 Operating expenses increased by 47.2% Y/Y to $2.56M, with Sales & marketing $611.3k (+24.5% Y/Y), R&D $535.83k (+38.4% Y/Y), and G&A $1.42M (+63.3% Y/Y).

Total Backlog was at $16M as of December 31, 2018.

Net cash used in operating activities YTD was $7.85M, compared to $1.59M a year ago.

