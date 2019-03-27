Scholastic takes majority stake in UK children's publisher

Scholastic (SCHL +1% ) has closed on a purchase of a majority stake in a UK children's book publisher.

The company's Scholastic UK Limited unit completed the deal for the position in Make Believe Ideas Limited, which publishers more than 100 titles a year for young children and babies.

Terms were undisclosed.

Scholastic had taken a minority stake in MBI in 2015 and the two offered co-branded offerings.

MBI founder Jo Bicknell will remain on the board and continue to serve as CEO.