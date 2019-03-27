Salesforce -1.7% on suit from trafficking victims

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) drops 1.7% on news that 50 women are suing the company for selling custom tools to sex trafficking website Backpage.

The anonymous women are identified as victims of trafficking, rape, and abuse facilitated through Backpage.

The suit says that Salesforce designed and implemented a "heavily customized" enterprise database that was the backbone of the site's growth. The setup allowed Backpage to attract new "users" including "pimps, johns, and traffickers" on three continents.

Salesforce says it doesn't comment on pending litigation but is "deeply committed to the ethical and humane use of our products and take these allegations seriously."