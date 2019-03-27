BOK Financial bolsters MBS desks

BOK Financial (BOKF +0.2% ) expands its mortgage-backed security desks to enhance its collateralized mortgage obligation capabilities through two new hires.

Steve Palmer and Sung Cho will head BOK Financial's new issue CMO and agency CMO derivatives businesses.

Before joining BOK Financial, Palmer built out the new issue CMO platform at Keybanc; he's also worked at BNY Mellon and JPMorgan Chase.

Cho, who will partner with Palmer on the new issue CMO desk, has worked at Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan, Barclays, and Citi.