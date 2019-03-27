Sixth Australian police force joins Axon Network

Axon Public Safety Australia, a subsidiary of Axon Enterprise (AAXN -0.2% ) has announced that the Western Australia Police is deploying 4,184 Axon Body 2 cameras backed by the digital evidence management system Axon Evidence.

WAPOL also purchased 4,184 Axon Signal Sidearm units, wireless sensors that alert Axon body cameras when a firearm is removed from an officer's holster, and Axon Citizen for Communities, which allows agencies the ability to create public portals for collecting community-wide evidence related to a specific crime or incident.