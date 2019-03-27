Scotts Miracle-Gro cut at Raymond James as U.S. sales seen slowing

Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG -1.8% ) is lower after Raymond James downgrades shares to Market Perform from Outperform and removes its $80 price target, as analyst Joseph Altobello warns of a sales slowdown.

Altobello expects sales growth at SMG's consumer business to moderate from the high-single digits in H1 to flat to down in H2.

The analyst attributes SMG's 30% rally since December to easing concern over the company's Hawthorne hydroponics business and the ability to implement price hikes beginning in January, which he says generally have been well received by retailers.