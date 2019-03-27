OMNOVA Solutions is down ~9% on Q1 earnings miss

OMNOVA Solutions (OMN -8.8% ) says that in Q1 the company faced challenging economic conditions and volatile markets. While the pressure began to ease in several markets near quarter end, it was not enough to offset the slow start.

Net sales is down 5.5% Y/Y to $168.9M, due to lower volume and unfavorable Currency translation, partially offset by positive impact of price and mix primarily in Specialty Solutions.

Sales by segment: Specialty Solutions: $112.7M (+3.2%); Performance Materials: $56.2M (-19%).

Reports net loss of 4.6M as compared to income of $7.3M; adjusted loss of $0.06/share is lower than adj. EPS of $0.09 last year driven by general market weakness and full impact of the Company's exit from commodity coated paper market.

The company says that closure of the Green Bay, Wisconsin plant remains on track with the expectation of $7-8 million of annual run-rate savings, primarily benefiting the Performance Materials segment.

