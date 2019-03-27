More on FAT Brands Q4 results

FAT Brands (FAT -1.7% ) reports Q4 revenue of $5M, with System-wide sales growth of 51.1% Y/Y.

System-wide sales growth: US was +65.1% Y/Y; Canada +8% Y/Y & Other International +33.6% Y/Y.

System-wide same store sales growth: Total was down 2% Y/Y; US +0.1% Y/Y; Canada +3.5% Y/Y & Other International (16.0)% Y/Y.

The company opened 4 new franchised stores, ending store count with 334 franchised stores & 7 company owned stores.

EBITDA of was negative $0.47M whereas, adj. EBITDA was $0.6M.

On December 4, 2018, FAT Brands announced the acquisition of Yalla Mediterranean for ~$3.5M and intends to sell the 7 restaurants to franchisees and grow the brand as a franchised concept.

The Company’s Board of Directors approved quarterly stock dividend of $0.12/share paid on February 28, 2019.

