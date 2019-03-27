Investors dump Turkish stocks, bonds amid currency crunch

The cost of borrowing Turkish liras overnight soared past 1,000% on Wednesday as local banks are being pressured to not provide liquidity to foreign fund managers seeking to bet against the lira.

As a result, investors sold Turkish bonds and stocks amid the currency crunch that was intended to prevent the lira from declining days before local elections this weekend.

The yield on two-year Turkish bonds surged above 20% and stocks fell the most since August.

The lira sinks 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) slumps 7.1% .

