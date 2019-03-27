Bloomberg: BT Group mulls heavier job cuts of 25,000; shares +1.1%

UK telecom BT Group (BT +1.1% ) is looking at a deeper restructuring that could shrink a workforce of 100,000 by about a quarter over five years, Bloomberg reports.

That's a significant jump over reductions of about 13,000 positions that were announced last spring; about a quarter of those cuts have been made so far.

The deeper move would save several hundred million pounds per year. It was discussed before new CEO Philip Jansen took over in February.

Meanwhile Jefferies analyst Jerry Dellis said a business briefing with the company revealed "no imminent threats" that would affect expectations. Weaker demand for fixed voice is being managed with other growth and cost cuts, he says.