Eloxx Pharma up 2% on encouraging ELX-02 data

Thinly traded micro cap Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX +1.7% ) is up on below-average volume on the heels of encouraging preclinical data on lead candidate ELX-02 in cystic fibrosis (CF). The results were presented at the ECFS Basic Science Conference in Croatia.

The company says small molecule ELX-02 significantly increased CFTR protein expression in organoids derived from CF patients (CF is caused by mutations in the CFTR gene which causes the deficiency/absence of the CFTR protein).

Eloxx plans to launch a Phase 2 study in the U.S. and Europe this year in CF patients carrying at least one G542X mutation, adding that it expects to report topline results this year as well.

ELX-02 is a eukaryotic ribosomal selective glycoside, a compound that modulates the ribosome, a part of the cell that plays a major role in protein production. It is designed to increase the read-through activity in patients with nonsense mutations, enabling the production of enough full-length protein to restore biochemical activity.