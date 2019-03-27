B2Gold OKs Fekola mine expansion plan raising output by 20%

B2Gold (BTG +1.2% ) says it will move ahead with an expansion of the Fekola mine in Mali to increase processing throughput by 1.5M mt/year to 7.5M mt/year.

BTG's decision follows "very positive" results from a preliminary expansion assessment for the mine, which predicts an increase in the project's net present value of ~$500M and life of mine pre-tax net cash flow of $2.8B.

Fekola topped production expectations in 2018, its first full year of commercial production, with 439K oz. of gold; BTG extends its estimated optimized life of mine into 2030 and raises its average annual gold production outlook to more than 400K oz./year through 2030.